The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #CITIZENSHIP: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Emma DeSouza “is an Irish citizen” and that he will raise the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

2. #DISCLOSURES: A garda whistleblower has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he was not “rounding” people up to make complaints against a garda he alleged was colluding with a drug-dealer.

3. #BREXIT: The UK government has until midnight to submit new proposals that would replace the backstop, in another last-ditch effort to avoid a crash-out Brexit.

4. #E-SCOOTERS: Fianna Fáil has said an electric scooters scheme, similar to that of Dublin Bikes, could help solve Dublin’s “commuter misery”.

5. #STABBING: A post-mortem is being carried out on the body of a man who died after a stabbing in south Dublin last night.