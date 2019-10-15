Disclosures Tribunal: Whistleblower denies 'rounding' people up to make complaints against garda

A GARDA WHISTLEBLOWER has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he was not “rounding” people up to make complaints against a garda he alleged was colluding with a drug-dealer.

Garda Nicholas Keogh alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B.

On his second day giving evidence Garda Keogh told Judge Sean Ryan that on 18 May 2014 he used the Garda Pulse computer system to query Garda A. The following July Garda A was made aware of the check and subsequently made a complaint to superiors.

Garda A told Garda Superintendent Noreen McBrien that the check was for “personal reasons” and that “these checks were in no way Garda-related matters”, adding that the “sinister” matter be fully investigated.

Superintendent McBrien requested Sergeant Andrew Haran to seek a report from Garda Keogh as to why the query of Garda A was made.

Garda Keogh did not respond to the the request, saying that he had told an internal investigation team into his allegations of criminality in Athlone and that all queries and information should have been delivered to them.

In his tribunal statement, Garda Keogh said: “It was evident to senior management that an independent police investigation was in train in respect of my complaint relating to Garda A.

“I had checked Garda A on Pulse … following specific intelligence received from a source on 10 May 2014, which was the subject of my forthcoming statement to the internal investigator.”

He said he was entitled to check the Pulse system and said that the demand for a report conflicted with his obligations to the internal investigation.

Garda Keogh said he was seeking anything else relevant to Ms B, that he had to look and see and that he found nothing more.

Diarmaid McGuinness SC, for the tribunal, asked if letters asking for an explanation over the Pulse search amounted to harassment.

Garda Keogh said the queries should have been passed on to the investigation team.

“I’ve carried out thousands [of Pulse searches] in 19 years and never once did I get a letter down asking why did you check this person,” he said.

‘I’m not rounding up people to name Garda A’

On 28 May 2014, a third party named Olivia O’Neill called to Athlone Garda Station to make a complaint regarding an alleged assault on her daughter. Garda Keogh was the member in charge and spoke to O’Neill but did not take her statement.

In his tribunal statement, he said that O’Neill wanted to make a statement about Ms B assaulting her daughter and said to Garda Keogh “that there was police collusion in Athlone in the drugs trade and that Ms B was doing favours for guards. Her allegations were general in nature”.

Another garda took O’Neill’s statement and reported that O’Neill said she had been advised by Garda Keogh to include allegations concerning gardaí and Ms B. Garda Keogh and O’Neill deny this.

Garda Keogh said he told O’Neill to “name names and name guards” but did not mention any individuals.

Garda Keogh was asked in writing about what he had said to O’Neill and that he felt that he was trying to be portrayed as someone who tried to persuade O’Neill to name Garda A.

“I’m not rounding up people to name Garda A,” he told Judge Ryan.

McGuinness said that Garda A didn’t appear to have been named by O’Neill. Garda Keogh said: “It was the talk of the town, public knowledge.”

Garda Keogh then said he was advised that “O’Neill was advised to make a complaint about me”, which was refused by O’Neill.

Garda Keogh said that the queries about his work were emanating from “the chief in Mullingar” and that queries and information on such matters should all have been passed to the internal investigation, headed by Donal Ó Cualáin.

“They tried to discredit me, regarding the main investigation, as if I was dragging people in to make complaints against Garda A.”

He agreed with a suggestion that the requests for information might be considered to be reasonable.

Garda Keogh continues his evidence this afternoon.