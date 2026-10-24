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Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.01pm, 24 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Storm Boelo-2_90757435 Poolbeg Lighthouse today Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

palestine-24th-oct-2026-palestinians-including-children-carrying-bowls-and-cooking-pots-gather-near-a-charity-kitchen-to-receive-hot-meals-in-jabalia-refugee-camp-northern-gaza-strip-october-24 Palestinians, including children carrying bowls and cooking pots, gather near a charity kitchen to receive hot meals in Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRENCH PROTESTS: French police have arrested “nearly 1,000″ people today in nationwide protests in which officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from black-clad extremists, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

#ARSENAL V EVERTON: Centre-back partners Ezri Konsa and Gabriel celebrated personal milestones as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

#BRAZIL ELECTION: Brazilians will go to the polls on Sunday in the second round of the country’s presidential election between leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro. 

PARTING SHOT

The Shore Road in Belmullet, Co Mayo has been inundated with waves jumping over the wall separating traffic from the sea.

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