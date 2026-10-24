Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#FRENCH PROTESTS: French police have arrested “nearly 1,000″ people today in nationwide protests in which officers were confronted with “an extremely elevated level of violence” from black-clad extremists, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
#ARSENAL V EVERTON: Centre-back partners Ezri Konsa and Gabriel celebrated personal milestones as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City.
#BRAZIL ELECTION: Brazilians will go to the polls on Sunday in the second round of the country’s presidential election between leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro.
The Shore Road in Belmullet, Co Mayo has been inundated with waves jumping over the wall separating traffic from the sea.
#StormBoelo shore road Belmullet at high tide @barrabest @CarlowWeather @DonegalWeatherC @metoffice @rte https://t.co/qYqjwwHO8i— johns (@johnhest2014) October 24, 2026
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