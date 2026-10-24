Don't forget! The clocks go back an hour tonight

IT’S THAT TIME of year again.

In Ireland, the clocks sprang forward by an hour at 1am on the last Sunday of March, kicking off Daylight Saving Time.

Advertisement

In case you’ve forgotten, the clocks will now ‘fall back’ an hour later tonight, and Daylight Saving Time will end at 1am on Sunday.

That means that the evenings will get darker, but the early mornings will be a bit brighter for the time being. More importantly, it means that we’ll all get an extra hour in bed tonight.

While most smartphones and computers will make the change automatically, you may need to manually change any other clocks in your home (and don’t forget the one in your car, if you have one).

Daylight Saving Time is due to begin again at 1am on Sunday, 28 March 2027.