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The Daily Poll

Poll: Has the weather derailed your bank holiday weekend plans?

The heavy rain and extreme wind mean some flights have been cancelled today and outdoor events have had to be postponed or moved inside.
4.09pm, 24 Oct 2026
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THERE ARE WEATHER warnings in place across half the country today, as Storm Boela sets in.

The heavy rain and extreme wind mean a number of flights have been cancelled and some outdoor events have had to be postponed or moved inside. But some big events, such as Cork Jazz Festival and the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, are going ahead.

Today’s poll: Has the weather derailed your bank holiday weekend plans?


Poll Results:

No, I'd planned on staying in anyway (1535)
Yes, I had plans to go out, but now I won't bother (1112)
No, I'm still doing everything (1087)
Yes, I have to mind the house now for fear of flooding (62)
Yes, I had a trip planned but my flight got cancelled (54)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether the storm is causing widespread disruption or just standard bad weather.
Where they land
Some experience severe weather and disruptions while others dismiss the warnings entirely
What they think
Storm warnings and flight cancellations impact weekend plans
Many stay indoors to enjoy cosy evenings with drinks and television
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