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THERE ARE WEATHER warnings in place across half the country today, as Storm Boela sets in.
The heavy rain and extreme wind mean a number of flights have been cancelled and some outdoor events have had to be postponed or moved inside. But some big events, such as Cork Jazz Festival and the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, are going ahead.
Today’s poll: Has the weather derailed your bank holiday weekend plans?
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