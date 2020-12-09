The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has said a post-Brexit trade deal was still possible, as he prepared to head to Brussels to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
2. #VACCINE: UK regulators have warned that people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
3. #POST: An Post has brought forward its latest dates for posting for customers who shop from large online retailers amid a threefold increase in the number of parcels it is processing this year.
4. #BUZZARD: An appeal for information has been issued after a buzzard was found shot dead on the R22 south of Emo, Co Laois.
5. #GRENFELL: A Grenfell Tower insulation firm Kingspan, which was founded in Ireland, worked with a public relations agency to lobby MPs weeks after the deadly blaze, an inquiry has heard.
