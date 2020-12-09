#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 4:45 PM
24 minutes ago 703 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5294152
Image: Shutterstock/IrinaK
Image: Shutterstock/IrinaK

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has said a post-Brexit trade deal was still possible, as he prepared to head to Brussels to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

2. #VACCINE: UK regulators have warned that people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

3. #POST: An Post has brought forward its latest dates for posting for customers who shop from large online retailers amid a threefold increase in the number of parcels it is processing this year.

4. #BUZZARD: An appeal for information has been issued after a buzzard was found shot dead on the R22 south of Emo, Co Laois. 

5. #GRENFELL: A Grenfell Tower insulation firm Kingspan, which was founded in Ireland, worked with a public relations agency to lobby MPs weeks after the deadly blaze, an inquiry has heard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie