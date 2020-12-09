Brexit: Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for dinner with Ursula von der Leyen in bid to salvage trade talks

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is to fly to Brussels today for a dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The two leaders will try to salvage negotiations following stalled talks just weeks ahead of the end of the transition period on 31 December.

The Prime Minister and the EU chief will discuss ongoing attempts to reach a breakthrough on a post-Brexit trade deal, although the meal will not be a formal negotiating session.

It follows an announcement yesterday by the UK that it would drop clauses in the Internal Market Bill that would have allowed ministers to break international law.

It means that the Northern Ireland Protocol – which would mean goods travelling from mainland Britain to Ireland via the North will be checked after they cross the Irish Sea – can be implemented in practice.

The agreement covers issues including border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets.

There was also “clarification” on the application of rules on state subsidies.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil yesterday that the move should not be interpreted as a signal that a deal was imminent.

In contrast, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned the bloc’s foreign ministers that he now believes a no-deal Brexit is more likely than a trade agreement being reached by the end of the transition period on 31 December.

Both sides have set the stage for a potentially make-or-break meal in the EU Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters this evening.

Johnson will depart for the Belgian capital after taking part in Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

Von der Leyen said that she was “looking forward” to welcoming the British Prime Minister, tweeting: “We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement.”

Downing Street hopes the dinner could pave the way for talks between negotiators Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost to resume, but there were warnings that Johnson and von der Leyen must find the will to break the deadlock first.

Talks paused

Both sides are hoping to establish a trade relationship with zero tariffs and zero quotas, which would avoid further disruptions from 1 January.

Talks between Frost and Barnier paused after both sides moved as close towards a deal as political red lines would allow.

Though a deal is reportedly 97% agreed, political leaders must make decisions on the final issues.

Negotiations have faltered on the same issues that have plagued negotiations from the start: fishing rights; the level playing field measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies; and the way for trade disputes to be discussed and resolved.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 member states will gather in Brussels tomorrow for a two-day summit, potentially giving further political impetus for a deal.

Johnson said yesterday that trade talks with the EU are proving “very tricky”, but that he hoped the “power of sweet reason” would triumph.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister also said that Frost was set to return to London last night to discuss the remaining differences in reaching a free trade deal with Johnson.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Micheal Gove will today set out further details of the agreement reached about the Internal Market Bill yesterday.

He told reporters that businesses in Northern Ireland would get the “best of both worlds” with EU single market access and “unfettered access” to Great Britain.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha and Press Association.