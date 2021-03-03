The 5 at 5 Wednesday:

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHARGED: A protester accused of launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday has been granted bail.

2. #LIMERICK: The president of the University of Limerick (UL) is meeting with gardaí today after large groups of people were filmed drinking and gathering near the college’s campus.

3. #VACCINE: The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that there have been “without question, been bumps along the way” with the vaccination rollout.

4. #GRETA: A large mural of activist Greta Thunberg painted on a wall in Dublin city centre has been vandalised.

5. #JAILED: A teenager who was driving a car at 119km/h in a 50km/h zone when he crashed in Cork city, causing the death of a 16-year-old girl and permanent injury to a 17-year-old boy, has been detained for four years.