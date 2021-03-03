#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

Man (30) charged over firework attack on gardaí at anti-lockdown protest

The case has been adjourned until 14 April.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 1:17 PM
1 hour ago 13,851 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5370777
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

Updated 1 hour ago

A PROTESTER ACCUSED of launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday has been granted bail.

Jake Merriman, 30, was charged and appeared at Dublin District Court where Judge Brian O’Shea refused jurisdiction and held that the case should go forward to a higher court.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street to protest measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

Gardaí prevented them gaining entry to St Stephen’s Green park which had been closed by the Office of Public Works on garda instructions.

A firework was discharged at the top of Grafton Street after which gardaí baton charged protesters. The riot led to three officers being injured, 23 people being arrested and 13 people getting charged that evening with public order offences.

Footage of the chaotic scenes went viral online.

Merriman, from Meadowlands Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin was arrested yesterday. He was charged at 11.25pm at Irishtown Garda station with five offences and brought to court today.

He is accused of production of weapons during an assault – an eight shot firework and two glass bottles – at Grafton Street. He also has two other charges for possessing other glass bottles which were capable of causing serious injury.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor told Judge O’Shea the accused made no reply when charged.

He said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not been received.

Judge O’Shea refused jurisdiction after hearing an outline of the allegations.

Detective Sergeant Traynor alleged that Merriman was present at a protest on Grafton Street on 27 February last during which violence erupted.

It was alleged, “objects, missiles and fireworks were fired at members of An Garda Síochána”.

Detective Sergeant Traynor said an eight-shot firework was discharged and glass bottles were thrown.

He agreed with defence counsel Keith Spencer (instructed by solicitor Niall O’Connor) that the five charges did not overlap and that they relate to separate incidents.

Judge O’Shea held the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level. He adjourned it until 14 April next for the DPP to indicate consent to trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers, and for a book of evidence to be completed by the State.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective Sergeant Traynor objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case. He said CCTV evidence had been obtained and there were witnesses.

Merriman, dressed in dark blue jeans and a grey sweater, did not address the court.
Counsel pleaded for bail.

Judge O’Shea said he appreciated the seriousness of the charges but it could be dealt with by way of bail conditions.

Merriman, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail in his own bond of €200. He must sign on twice a week at Shankill Garda Station, stay away from Grafton Street and the entire Dublin 2 area, and reside at an address handed in to court.

Counsel asked for it not to be read out adding that there had been “a substantial amount of fanfare”. Judge O’Shea said he understood, in case there were repercussions.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused had worked in a power-washing business, but is currently in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Saturday’s policing operation initially involved approximately 125 gardai: uniformed personnel, plain clothes, public order units, the Garda Mounted Unit and Garda Dog Unit. Further resources were redeployed from across Dublin city in support.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie