The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITALITY: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there will be no time or capacity limits on pubs and restaurants when outdoor hospitality returns in three week’s time.

2. #PFIZER: Ireland will begin to produce Covid-19 vaccines later this year, with Pfizer announcing that they will be investing in their west Dublin plant.

3. #APOLOGY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today issued an apology to the families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre in the House of Commons.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: CervicalCheck smear appointments booked for this week have been postponed until next week or beyond that, as part of the HSE’s response to the ransomware attack.

5. #DATA: Personal information of customers of property website MyHome.ie was “inadvertently” leaked online, the company has confirmed.