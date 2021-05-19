The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOSPITALITY: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there will be no time or capacity limits on pubs and restaurants when outdoor hospitality returns in three week’s time.
2. #PFIZER: Ireland will begin to produce Covid-19 vaccines later this year, with Pfizer announcing that they will be investing in their west Dublin plant.
3. #APOLOGY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today issued an apology to the families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre in the House of Commons.
4. #CERVICALCHECK: CervicalCheck smear appointments booked for this week have been postponed until next week or beyond that, as part of the HSE’s response to the ransomware attack.
5. #DATA: Personal information of customers of property website MyHome.ie was “inadvertently” leaked online, the company has confirmed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)