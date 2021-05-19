Pfizer to begin manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland by end of the year

IRELAND WILL BEGIN to produce Covid-19 vaccines later this year, with Pfizer announcing that they will be investing in their west Dublin plant.

The pharmaceutical giant made the announcement today, saying that they would be investing $40 million in upgrading their Grange Castle plant.

In a statement, Pfizer said that they have made several enhancements to the vaccine supply chain since they began rolling out their mRNA vaccine in late December.

“As such, Pfizer is now bringing on additional European-based facility to be a part of the global Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine supply chain network and Grange Castle (Ireland) will contribute to the worldwide supply of the vaccine,” they said in a statement.

“Pfizer’s Grange Castle facility will produce mRNA drug substance. Given the extensive technical transfer process, on-site development, equipment installation and regulatory approvals needed for the sites, we expect both facilities will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021.”

Alongside the $40 million investment, an additional 75 staff will be recruited by Pfizer at the plant.

“This is a very significant moment for Ireland and for our Grange Castle site. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Paul Duffy VP of Pfizer Global Supply.

Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our COVID-19 vaccine. The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) said today that the Irish government should undertake all practicable efforts to maximise the production of Covid-19 vaccines while welcoming the move by Pfizer.

“We are urging our Government to support global collaborative efforts to step up responsible COVID-19 vaccine dose-sharing and to maximise production without compromising quality or safety,” said the IPHA in a statement.

“Pfizer’s site at Grange Castle, Dublin, in contributing to global supply, places Ireland at the heart of these efforts.”

The IPHA has also said that dose sharing with poorer countries should be increased, especially for countries with large stocks of vaccine.

“Our industry wants to see the COVID-19 vaccines it discovered at record speed produced in enough quantities that can equitably meet global demand in the shortest possible timeframe,” said Oliver O’Connor, Chief Executive of the IPHA

Local Labour representative for Clondalkin-Rathcoole, Chris O’Dwyer, has welcomed the announcement by Pfizer, saying that he hoped it would help increase supplies of vaccine in Ireland.

“It is very much welcomed news that Pfizer will begin producing the vaccine here in Ireland and indeed Clondalkin. Many Irish people are still to receive their first dose of the vaccine so the hope is that this will increase stock and availability of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,” said O’Dwyer.