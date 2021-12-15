#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,080 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5631245
Image: Shutterstock/Viorel Sima
Image: Shutterstock/Viorel Sima

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OMICRON VARIANT: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) may issue new recommendations on social mixing and close contacts after it meets tomorrow.

2. #SUPREME COURT: One of the “hooded men” has told how he still suffers nightmares about the ordeal after the UK Supreme Court today ruled that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture in the case.

3. #THWAITES GLACIER: New research has found that one of the biggest glaciers in Antarctica is retreating rapidly and facing the risk of collapse because of warming oceans. 

4. #DUBLIN BAY SOUTH: The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected a complaint by the general secretary of Fine Gael against the inclusion of Labour’s Ivana Bacik in a RTÉ television lifestyle show days before the Dublin Bay South by-election.

5. #COVID SCEPTICS: The Covid-19 pandemic has enabled fringe Irish groups to coalesce and spread conspiracy theories to a wider audience than ever before, according to a new report.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie