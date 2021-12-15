The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OMICRON VARIANT: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) may issue new recommendations on social mixing and close contacts after it meets tomorrow.

2. #SUPREME COURT: One of the “hooded men” has told how he still suffers nightmares about the ordeal after the UK Supreme Court today ruled that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture in the case.

3. #THWAITES GLACIER: New research has found that one of the biggest glaciers in Antarctica is retreating rapidly and facing the risk of collapse because of warming oceans.

4. #DUBLIN BAY SOUTH: The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected a complaint by the general secretary of Fine Gael against the inclusion of Labour’s Ivana Bacik in a RTÉ television lifestyle show days before the Dublin Bay South by-election.

5. #COVID SCEPTICS: The Covid-19 pandemic has enabled fringe Irish groups to coalesce and spread conspiracy theories to a wider audience than ever before, according to a new report.