The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MANKY OUT: A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning has kicked in as Storm Dudley hits Ireland, while a new snow warning has been issued for Friday.

2. #THE BRITISH ARE COMING: A major security operation is being planned in Tipperary as Prince Charles and Camilla are due to visit the county at the end of March.

3. #RUSSIA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States had seen no evidence of a significant Russian withdrawal of its military forces from Ukraine’s borders, despite Moscow’s claim.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: 5,268 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were reported today.

5. #SHARK: Australian police said they have recovered human remains in the water after a shark attack at a Sydney beach today.