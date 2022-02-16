The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MANKY OUT: A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning has kicked in as Storm Dudley hits Ireland, while a new snow warning has been issued for Friday.
2. #THE BRITISH ARE COMING: A major security operation is being planned in Tipperary as Prince Charles and Camilla are due to visit the county at the end of March.
3. #RUSSIA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States had seen no evidence of a significant Russian withdrawal of its military forces from Ukraine’s borders, despite Moscow’s claim.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: 5,268 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were reported today.
5. #SHARK: Australian police said they have recovered human remains in the water after a shark attack at a Sydney beach today.
