#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 9,881 new cases and 631 patients in hospital, 108 deaths notified in past week

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 4:30 PM
36 minutes ago 11,882 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5684456
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 5,268 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,613 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 9,881.

108 deaths related to Covid-19 have been newly notified in the past week.

In total, 6,399 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 8am this morning, 631 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 62 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,160 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,655 positive antigen tests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

635 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie