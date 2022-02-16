Coronavirus: 9,881 new cases and 631 patients in hospital, 108 deaths notified in past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 5,268 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 4,613 more positive antigen tests have been registered on the HSE website, bringing the day’s cases to a combined total of 9,881.

108 deaths related to Covid-19 have been newly notified in the past week.

In total, 6,399 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 8am this morning, 631 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 62 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,160 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,655 positive antigen tests.

635 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in ICU.