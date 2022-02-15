Covid-19: 8,815 new cases and 635 patients in hospital, including 63 in ICU

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE recorded 4,160 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases today.

In addition, 4,655 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 8,815.

As of 8am this morning, there were 635 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 63 are receiving treatment in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,494 positive PCR cases, as well as 3,609 antigen tests registered on Sunday.

In total, over the weekend, there were 12,765 cases – including PCR and antigen tests – reported since Friday.

665 Covid-19 patients were in hospital yesterday, with 67 in ICU.

The Department of Health decided last month to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.