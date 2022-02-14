Covid-19: 22,974 positive tests recorded since Saturday, 665 people in hospital and 67 in ICU

HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE recorded 12,765 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases since Saturday.

In addition, 10,209 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 22,974.

As of 8am this morning, there were 665 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 67 are receiving treatment in ICU.

The Department of Health previously announced that they would no longer be announcing Covid-19 figures at the weekend.

Cases recorded over the weekend are now released on a Monday.