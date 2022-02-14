Covid-19: 22,974 positive tests recorded since Saturday, 665 people in hospital and 67 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH AUTHORITIES HAVE recorded 12,765 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases since Saturday.
In addition, 10,209 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 22,974.
As of 8am this morning, there were 665 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 67 are receiving treatment in ICU.
The Department of Health previously announced that they would no longer be announcing Covid-19 figures at the weekend.
Cases recorded over the weekend are now released on a Monday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (13)