The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: A building belonging to the Red Cross in Mariupol has been hit by Russian strikes.

2. #DIPLOMATS: Russia would have “no justification” for ordering Irish diplomats to leave Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of officials from its embassy in Dublin, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

3. #ELECTRICITY: Electric Ireland has announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise by over 20% starting in May.

4. #COVID: The emergency powers permitting the government to impose legal restrictions during the pandemic appear set to be allowed lapse as planned tomorrow night.

5. #SMITH: The prosecution evidence against former soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of Isis, falls short of what is required, a defence barrister has told her trial.