Electric Ireland to raise electricity and gas prices by over 20% from start of May

ELECTRIC IRELAND HAS announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise by over 20% starting in May.

The increases come as a host of other energy companies, such as Bord Gáis and Energia have announced price hikes due to a volatile energy market.

Residential electricity prices are set to rise by 23.4%, which would equate to an additional €297.58 per year on to the average cost of electricity

Gas prices are also set to rise, with an increase of 24.8% being announced by Electric Ireland this morning. This equates to an additional €220.25 per year to the average cost of gas from the provider.

Both of these increases are set to come into effect on 1 May.

In a statement, Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director at Electric Ireland said that prices needed to be increased due to “unprecedented and sustained volatility” in the energy market.

“We are acutely aware that the rising cost of living is causing difficulty for households across the country,” Sayers said.

“Unfortunately, the unprecedented and sustained volatility of wholesale gas prices over the last 12 months means that we now need to increase our prices.

“We delayed the increase as long as we could in the hope that wholesale prices would drop back to early 2021 levels, but regrettably this has not happened.”

Sayers added that international gas prices were beyond the control of Electric Ireland and that they have a “huge impact” on their costs.

The company have said that they will be introducing supports for customers facing financial challenges, which include flexible payment plans, payment holidays and Pay As You Go meters.

The Government are currently set to roll out a €200 energy credit for electricity bills next week, but some households are unlikely to see benefits until either May or June.