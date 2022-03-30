Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today as European countries, including Ireland, expel certain Russian diplomats.
Despite Russia’s claims of scaling down military activity in the area, its forces bombarded the city Chernihiv in northern Ukraine overnight.
On social media, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said: “The enemy has demonstrated its ‘decrease in activity’ in the Chernigiv region with strikes on Nizhyn, including air strikes.”
He said Chernihiv was “shelled all night”.
Later, speaking on local television, Chaus said that “the situation is not changing” since Russia announced it would ease off and said that the bombardment of Chernihiv destroyed civil infrastructure.
Around 350 people have died in the city since the start of Russia’s invasion, while only 120,000 people of 280,000 are still living in the area, where communications, water, and electricity are down.
Ireland is among several European countries that decided to expel selected Russian diplomats yesterday, with four being told to leave Ireland.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Junior Minister Ossian Smyth said the diplomats were selected “because their activities were not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior”.
“Their activities in Ireland were consistent with the diplomatic mission,” Smyth said.
He declined to say whether or not the diplomats were found to be spying.
“It’s the long policy of the government not to go into details on national security matters,” he said.
“We’re one of eight countries that are expelling diplomats at the moment.
“The [Russian] ambassador was summoned yesterday to Ivy House by the Department of Foreign Affairs and it was explained to him that these four people were no longer welcome in the country and would have to leave at the soonest opportunity.
“I think it is absolutely important and necessary that that happened.”
Ukraine is waiting for signs today that Russia is following through on its declaration that it would “radically” reduce military activity around Kyiv.
After ceasefire talks that the two sides described as “meaningful” and “positive”, Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on “the neutrality and non-nuclear status” of Ukraine.
He said Russia would “radically, by several times reduce the military activity” around Kyiv in the north of the country.
However, the Pentagon insists that the “vast majority” of Russian forces around Kyiv have remained in place, while air raid sirens continued to sound several times overnight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were “positive” signs from the Istanbul talks but that Ukraine would not be letting down its defences.
“Yes, we can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive. But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells,” Zelenskyy said.
In Frankfurt, Germany, a teddy lies in memory of the children killed in Ukraine in front of the Russian consulate, where daily vigils have taken place.
Good morning all, Lauren Boland here. It’s Wednesday, and the 35th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Let’s take a look at what’s happening so far today:
