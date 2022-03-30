10 mins ago

Despite Russia’s claims of scaling down military activity in the area, its forces bombarded the city Chernihiv in northern Ukraine overnight.

On social media, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said: “The enemy has demonstrated its ‘decrease in activity’ in the Chernigiv region with strikes on Nizhyn, including air strikes.”

He said Chernihiv was “shelled all night”.

Later, speaking on local television, Chaus said that “the situation is not changing” since Russia announced it would ease off and said that the bombardment of Chernihiv destroyed civil infrastructure.

Around 350 people have died in the city since the start of Russia’s invasion, while only 120,000 people of 280,000 are still living in the area, where communications, water, and electricity are down.

A library badly damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine Source: Olga Korotkova/PA Images