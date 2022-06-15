#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROTOCOL: The EU has launched fresh legal action against the UK in retaliation over Boris Johnson’s plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal.

2. #PRIDE: RTÉ said it is ‘disappointed’ with Dublin Pride’s decision to end their media partnership over coverage about trans people on the Liveline programme in recent days.

3. #SORRY: Joe Brolly has apologised to the people of Kolkata after Monaghan County Council demanded he say sorry for comparing the town of Clones to the Indian city in an article about the Ulster gaelic football final.

4. #UP UP AND AWAY: House prices have grown by 14.2% nationally over the last 12 months to April 2022, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

5. #ROASTING: Spain has been hit with blistering temperatures in a heatwave hotter than the weather expected at this point in the year – for the second time in two months.

Garreth MacNamee
