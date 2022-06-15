#Open journalism No news is bad news

RTÉ 'disappointed' with Dublin Pride decision to end media partnership over Liveline coverage

The broadcaster said public discussion is central to its prescribed purpose.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

RTÉ HAS SAID it is ‘disappointed’ with Dublin Pride’s decision to end their media partnership over coverage about trans people on the Liveline programme in recent days.

Yesterday Dublin Pride announced it had terminated the media partnership over what it described as “unacceptable and extremely harmful” coverage on the programme.

It called on the national broadcaster to make a statement about how it will “make amends” following discussions about the community on Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme in recent days.

In a statement this morning, RTÉ said:

Public discussion – sometimes uncomfortable, difficult, and contentious – is central to RTÉ’s prescribed purpose. RTÉ is acutely aware that discussions on issues such as gender and identity are deeply personal to many.

“It is important we listen to them, their families and those close to them, and it is also important that we allow our audiences engage with and understand the issues involved.”

The broadcaster said it will respond to any formal complaints about the broadcasts.

Expressing its disappointment at the termination of the media partnership, RTÉ said standing with the LGBTQ+ community, during Pride month “sends an important signal that RTÉ is here to serve everyone”.

It said it has sought to include these communities and “extend understanding through a range of specially produced content, campaigns and partnerships”.

“RTÉ will continue to stand with our LGBTQ+ staff and the wider community during Pride month and beyond. In time, we hope that we will once again get the opportunity to continue to develop our partnership with Dublin Pride,” it said.

Dublin Pride said it entered into the partnership deal three years ago with RTÉ in an effort to increase positive representation of LGBTQ+ people on TV, radio and online.

In a statement yesterday it said it is “both angered and disappointed” by the discussions on Liveline on RTÉ Radio One, which it said were “unacceptable and triggering” and which it alleged stoked “the flames of anti-trans rhetoric”.

