The 5 at 5: Wednseday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ELECTION Former US President Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.
2. #BLACKROCK An abuse survivor has said the “balance of power” changed after he spoke about being abused at Dublin’s Blackrock College by members of the Irish Spiritan religious order.
3. #CLIMATE Minister Eamon Ryan has been made a lead negotiator for the EU at COP27 on the important issue of supports for developing countries.
4. #NATO The Polish president has confirmed that the missile that hit Poland killing two people was fired by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft battery.
5.#DÁIL Leas Ceann-Comhairle Catherine Connolly has rebuked former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry over an “unjustifiable” attack on her in the Dáil chamber last week.
