Biden says it's 'unlikely' that missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia

Police officers check documents at a checkpoint near the scene of the blast in Przewodow, Poland

INITIAL FINDINGS SUGGEST that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, according to US officials.

It comes after US President Joe Biden said it is “unlikely” the missile that killed two people in Nato-ally Poland was fired from Russia but pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile.

Poland’s military is on high alert today after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine.

Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Indonesia’s Bali, world leaders held an emergency roundtable on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where they urged against jumping to any conclusions about the origins of the strike.

The talks came after Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.

He also said the missile was “most probably Russian-made”.

An AFP journalist in Przewodow said police had cordoned off the blast site with sirens wailing in the distance.

US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile had been fired from Russia, while France urged “utmost caution” in identifying who was behind the blast.

Asked by reporters whether it’s too early to say whether the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said:

There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it’s unlikely, in the lines of of trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.

US President Joe Biden has cast doubt on the origin of a missile that hit Poland and killed two people, saying it is "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia.



More on this story: https://t.co/lpvKyoln4y pic.twitter.com/AxEHeh3OHO — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 16, 2022

Moscow’s ambassador has been summoned to provide “immediate detailed explanations” and the military was put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.

“There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services,” spokesperson Piotr Muller told reporters after the meeting in Warsaw, adding that “our services are on the ground at the moment working out what happened”.

Biden spoke by phone with Duda, offering “full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation”, the White House said.

The two leaders agreed to “remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds”, it added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are all leaders of NATO member states, expressed solidarity with Poland.

Poland is protected by NATO’s commitment to collective defencd, enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty, but the alliance’s response will likely be heavily influenced by whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

Biden also spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg about the incident, while ambassadors from the alliance were to hold an emergency meeting today.

European Union chief Charles Michel said he was “shocked” and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to “remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said two Russian missiles hit Poland in what he described as “a very significant escalation”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected as a “conspiracy theory” the idea that the Poland blast may have been caused by a surface-to-air missile fired by Kyiv’s forces.

Russia’s defence ministry meanwhile dismissed reports that it was to blame as a “provocation” intended to escalate tensions.

The explosion came after Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine yesterday, including Lviv near the border with Poland.

Zelenskyy said the strikes cut power to some 10 million people, though it was later restored to eight million of them and also triggered automatic shutdowns at two nuclear power plants.

He said Russia had fired 85 missiles at energy facilities across the country, condemning the strikes as an “act of genocide” and a “cynical slap in the face” of the G20.

Moldova, which also borders Ukraine, reported power cuts because of the missiles fired at its neighbour and called on Moscow to “stop the destruction now”.

Zelensky told the G20 summit in Bali yesterday that “now is the time” to end the war.

In their final communique today, G20 members said they agreed the war hurts the global economy and warned against the threat or use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

“Most” of the world’s 20 biggest economies also condemned the war in Ukraine, the G20 nations said.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin had decided to skip the summit, as he deals with the fallout from a string of embarrassing battlefield defeats in a war that his supporters believed would be over in days.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Russia was again trying to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Since September, Ukraine forces have been pushing deeper into the south. Russia last week announced a full withdrawal from the regional capital of the southern Kherson region, allowing Ukraine’s forces to re-enter the city.

The missile strikes came after Russia-appointed officials in Nova Kakhovka said they were leaving the important southern city, blaming artillery fire from Kyiv’s forces.

They also claimed “thousands of residents” had followed their recommendation to leave to “save themselves”, saying Kyiv’s forces would seek “revenge on collaborators”.

© AFP 2022

Additional reporting by Press Association