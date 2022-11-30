Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 30 November 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TAX-FREE PAYMENT: An estimated 66,000 people are awaiting their €1,000 recognition payment for Covid-19 frontline workers, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

2. #EAST WALL: An East Wall protest group said they plan to block the Dublin Port Tunnel three times a week until the asylum seeker accommodation centre is closed.

3. #EXCHANGING FIRE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has refused to withdraw comments he made in the Dáil yesterday where he labelled People Before Profit TDs “puppets of Putin’s regime” after he was repeatedly questioned on NATO’s recent presence in Cork.

4. #AVIATION: Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has raised concerns over staffing levels at Dublin Airport, saying that there may be a repeat of this summer’s delays at Christmas.

5. #TWITTER: Twitter has told the High Court that it has restored Irish-based senior executive Sinead McSweeney to her position with the company, after she secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the social networking giant from terminating her employment.

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

