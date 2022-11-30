Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 30 November 2022
Ryanair CEO tells TDs that aviation growth is dependant on 'efficient airport facilities'

He added that a ‘fairer burden of environmental taxes’ could see a 50% increase in air traffic.

7 minutes ago 225 Views 0 Comments
File photo of Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary.
File photo of Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RYANAIR CEO MICHAEL O’Leary has told a Joint Committee on Ireland’s Aviation Policy that growth is dependant on “efficient airport facilities”.

He called for an “ambitious growth strategy” which develops airport terminal facilities, alongside the cancellation of a proposed €200 million runway tunnel at Dublin airport.

Last month, Ryanair lodged an objection to plans by daa to construct a 700-metre long tunnel under the 16/34 runway.

The airline said the runway would “contribute towards an excessively high per passenger price cap and damage the recovery of Irish aviation”.

O’Leary also said it was “remarkable” that the National Aviation Policy hasn’t been updated since February 2019 “given the existential threats faced by Irish aviation” off the back of the pandemic and the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ryanair CEO also pointed to how Ireland “sits on the periphery of Western Europe, which makes low-cost access vital”.

He also called for a “fairer distribution of EU environmental taxes”.

O’Leary told the Committee that long-haul flights to and from the EU account are exempt from environmental taxes despite accounting “for over 50% of the EU’s aviation carbon emissions” while delivering “just 6% of EU traffic”.

The Ryanair CEO added that a “lower and fairer burden of environmental taxes” could lead to a 50% growth of Irish air traffic over the next five years when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, O’Leary said he sees “no future” for several Irish airports, including Donegal, Sligo, Galway, and Waterford. 

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

