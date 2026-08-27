Hospital manager to meet family of patient after treatment by healthcare worker shared online

MANAGEMENT AT UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick (UHL) is to meet with the family of a dementia patient who was told she was “crazy” by a healthcare worker at the hospital, video footage revealed.

Ian Carter, chief executive of acute and older persons services, HSE Mid West, is to meet with the family of Ita Tobin.

Ms Tobin was also told she could not have a cup of tea as she already had one, the footage showed.

The interaction between the healthcare worker and Ms Tobin was recorded on a mobile phone by another patient, and it occurred prior to Ms Tobin’s unrelated death in August 2025.

However, Ms Tobin’s family only became aware of the exchange after video footage of the interaction was shared by a third party on social media, last Monday.

The HSE said it is appalled at the video footage and has begun an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Ms Tobin’s family suspect the video relates to a date in late May/early June 2024 when the 83-year-old was an inpatient at UHL for a suspected heart attack.

Ms Tobin, from Ballynanty, Limerick, had been living with dementia at the time.

Ms Tobin’s daughter Aisling Hogan said Thursday that she would be seeking answers from Carter as to the circumstances surrounding the exchange between the healthcare worker and her late mother.

“I have been crying a lot today; the last few days have been very upsetting. I will be asking Mr Carter to give us answers to our questions, we as a family want to know what is being done about this,” said Hogan.

In footage posted on social media, a healthcare worker at the hospital is heard abruptly telling Ms Tobin, “No”, after she politely asked if she can have a cup of tea.

The health worker is also heard telling Ms Tobin: “You are crazy”.

When Ms Tobin asks the health worker what food is on the table in front of her hospital bed, the health worker told her “you can see, so why are you asking”.

The mobile phone video footage was recorded by another patient who was on the same ward as Ms Tobin at the time.

Ms Tobin’s family said they are “traumatised” by the video, and they have sought answers from the HSE, the Minister for Health and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Ms Tobin’s daughter, who does not know who recorded the video, said she was “shocked” when it was sent to her last Monday by a relative.

“We want answers, I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. We are devastated and heartbroken,” Hogan said.

“I am numb from it (the video), my mother’s anniversary was only the day before this video surfaced. My brain is going wild.”

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“I am sick to my stomach that someone could treat another person like that. With dementia, you are losing the person twice, because in the long run you have lost them before they die.”

“I am so angry. It’s so maddening, and heartbreaking.”

“It’s disgusting, it’s vile, how can anyone that is supposed to be a healthcare assistant treat somebody like that – it is inhumane,” added Hogan.

“My mother didn’t ask for dementia. She was a very intelligent woman and she did a lot of her community.”

Paying tribute to her mother, she said: “Mam was just an auld dote. She had a heart of gold and that she would do anything for you.”

HSE Mid West said: “HSE Mid West is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an interaction between a healthcare worker and a patient”.

“The footage is deeply concerning, and the behaviour depicted is wholly unacceptable.”

“It falls far short of the standards of dignity, respect, and compassionate care that all patients are entitled to expect.”

“Work is underway to identity the service involved, as the specific location, date and full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been verified.”

“HSE Mid West is actively working to establish the facts. HSE Mid West takes all concerns regarding patient care and patient safety extremely seriously.”

“Once the relevant service has been identified the matter will be reviewed in accordance with the HE’s patient safety and incident management framework.”

“As enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Hogan said the health worker who appears in the video interacting with her late mum must be “held responsible” for their behaviour.

The Hogan family wrote to the health minister and received a response. It has also contacted the HIQA to investigate the matter.

The Minister for Health, Jennifer Carrol MacNeill, through her private secretary, extended her “sincere condolences” to Ms Tobin’s family on their “loss”, in correspondence seen by this reporter.

MacNeill said in the email received by the family on Wednesday: “I also recognise the distress and hurt that you have described arising from the recent circulation of footage relating to her care.”

“I can appreciate how upsetting it must have been to become aware of this material, particularly as it emerged around the anniversary of (her) passing.”

“This must have been an especially difficult experience for you and your family, and I recognise the emotional impact that these circumstances have had,” said MacNeill.

The minister said the “responsibility” for delivering care and management of the health service rests with the HSE and “I understand that HSE Mid West is examining this matter and seeking to establish all of the relevant facts”.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on the specific circumstances of the case while that process is ongoing, I want to assure you that concerns regarding the care, dignity and respect afforded to patients are treated with the utmost seriousness,” added the minister.