Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

All-Ireland winning footballer Cian McHale, from Foxford in Co. Mayo, pictured at his graduation from University of Limerick. Alan Place Alan Place

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

An aerial view shows buildings and infrastructure damaged along the swollen Trishuli River following a massive flash flood in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Alamy Alamy

#RIP: Tributes have been paid to English actor Tim Curry following his death at the age of 80.

#NEPAL: Rescue teams are searching for more than 1,400 people missing on the Nepal-Tibet border after devastating flash floods and landslides killed at least 392 people and swept away entire villages.

#BOSNIA: Ratko Mladić, the former Bosnian Serb military chief dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia” for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, has died at the age of 84.

#SPAIN: Thievs raided a museum in Spain early this morning and stole one of the world’s greatest collections of Bronze Age gold.

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#BURNHAM: UK prime minister Andy Burnham has said a united Ireland referendum is “off the table”.

PARTING SHOT

Astronomy Ireland said the event is the best lunar eclipse Ireland will see until New Year's Eve 2028. Shutterstock Shutterstock

If you happen to be awake before dawn tomorrow, it may be worth looking up.

A partial lunar eclipse, or ‘Blood Moon’, will be visible from Ireland between around 4am and shortly after 6am.

The peak of the eclipse will occur around 5.12am when only a small sliver of the moon will remain.

If you’re able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, no protective glasses are needed as it’s safe to look directly at the moon, unlike the solar eclipse earlier this month.

Astronomy Ireland said tonight’s blood moon is the best lunar eclipse Ireland will see until New Year’s Eve 2028.

Read the full story here.