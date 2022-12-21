Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 21 December 2022 Dublin: 7°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
249
0
14 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESHUFFLE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has unveiled the Government’s Ministers of State today, with Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell being promoted.

2. #HUTCH TRIAL Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who has turned State’s witness, has denied that he was lying when he said Hutch confessed to him in a park that he had shot David Byrne.

3. #TWINDEMIC The circulation of Covid-19 and influenza has given rise to “significant morbidity”, the Chief Medical Officer has said, as she urged the public to stay at home if they develop Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms in the run-up to Christmas Day.

4. #ENOCH BURKE The High Court will rule either later today or tomorrow to decide on whether to grant temporary release to jailed teacher Enoch Burke over the Christmas period.

5. #TRAGIC Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in his 70s who was hit by a bus yesterday evening. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS