EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESHUFFLE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has unveiled the Government’s Ministers of State today, with Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell being promoted.

2. #HUTCH TRIAL Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who has turned State’s witness, has denied that he was lying when he said Hutch confessed to him in a park that he had shot David Byrne.

3. #TWINDEMIC The circulation of Covid-19 and influenza has given rise to “significant morbidity”, the Chief Medical Officer has said, as she urged the public to stay at home if they develop Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms in the run-up to Christmas Day.

4. #ENOCH BURKE The High Court will rule either later today or tomorrow to decide on whether to grant temporary release to jailed teacher Enoch Burke over the Christmas period.

5. #TRAGIC Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in his 70s who was hit by a bus yesterday evening.