Man in his 70s dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny

GARDAÍ IN KILKENNY are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in his 70s who was hit by a bus yesterday evening.
The man was walking on the Dublin Road, which leads out of Kilkenny town onto the R712, at approximately 5:20pm when the collision occurred.
He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where he later passed away. No other injuries have been reported.
The road was closed for technical examination, but has since reopened.
Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any road users travelling through the area at the time who may have dash cam footage to come forward.
