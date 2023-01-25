Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.
1. #UKRAINE: Berlin has approved the delivery of powerful German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies.
2. #ASYLUM: It may take up to “four to five weeks” before the government can provide new accommodation for asylum seekers.
3. #HOUSING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has acknowledged that the Government missed their social housing targets for 2022.
4. #BURKE: Enoch Burke has left the area of the school where he formerly taught after standing outside of it for hours.
5. #INFLATION: The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has said the sharp increase in the cost of living over the past year has resulted in an “erosion of living standards”.
