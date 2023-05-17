EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #CLARE: Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has told Clare TDs and Senators that the closure of a hotel in Inch housing asylum seekers is not an option.

2. #HEATING UP: One of the next five years is highly likely to be the hottest of modern records as climate change poses an increasing threat to humans and nature.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: An average of seven people experiencing homelessness died each month during 2019, with 60% of the 84 deaths happening in Dublin.

4. #MEMORIAL: A wreath-laying ceremony has taken place to mark the 49th anniversary of the Dublin-Monaghan bombings.

5. #GAFFS: New data from the Central Statistics Office has found that house prices in Ireland rose by 3.9% in the 12 months up to March 2023 – the lowest rate of increase in nearly two years.