Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #CLARE: Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has told Clare TDs and Senators that the closure of a hotel in Inch housing asylum seekers is not an option.
2. #HEATING UP: One of the next five years is highly likely to be the hottest of modern records as climate change poses an increasing threat to humans and nature.
3. #HOMELESSNESS: An average of seven people experiencing homelessness died each month during 2019, with 60% of the 84 deaths happening in Dublin.
4. #MEMORIAL: A wreath-laying ceremony has taken place to mark the 49th anniversary of the Dublin-Monaghan bombings.
5. #GAFFS: New data from the Central Statistics Office has found that house prices in Ireland rose by 3.9% in the 12 months up to March 2023 – the lowest rate of increase in nearly two years.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site