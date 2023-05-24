Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TECH LAYOFFS: Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is expected to lay off close to 500 staff in Ireland as a result of global job cuts that were announced in March.
2. #LEAVING CERT: The Department of Education has announced that the results of this year’s Leaving Cert exams will be published on Friday, 25 August.
3. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: The operators of Dublin Airport have warned travellers that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.
4. #LEADERS’ QUESTIONS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that Ireland is “a pretty safe country” after the issue of crime and garda recruitment numbers was raised.
5. #JOHN CALDWELL: A senior PSNI detective who survived an attempted murder bid earlier this year has made his first public appearance since the incident at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle with Britain’s King and Queen.
