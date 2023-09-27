Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM AGNES: Weather warnings are in place in many parts of the country today as Storm Agnes hits Ireland. You can find all the latest updates on our liveblog.
2. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí have confirmed that the suspected cocaine found on a cargo ship boarded and seized by the Army Ranger Wing in a dramatic operation off the south coast yesterday afternoon is worth around €157 million.
3. #WOMEN IN THE HOME: Two referendums on gender equality and the family are expected to take place next year, the Government has confirmed.
4. #SEXISM: Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton have both been suspended by GB News after comments Fox made about a female journalist on Wootton’s programme last night.
5. #COURTS: A woman accused of spraying an unknown chemical substance to “temporarily blind” a Dublin garda has been further remanded in custody pending possible extra charges.
