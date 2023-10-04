EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Lawyers for Aaron Brady, who was convicted of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2020, have told the Court of Appeal that it is plausible that the jurors were worried about dying from Covid-19 during his murder trial.

Advertisement

2. #COMING SOON: Ireland is set to co-host the 2028 Uefa European Championships alongside the United Kingdom, with Uefa today confirming their bid to stage the tournament is unopposed.

3. #MULLINGAR: A man has died following a workplace incident at a garage in Co Westmeath.

4. #STARDUST INQUEST: Stardust manager Eamon Butterly has told an inquest into the fire that killed 48 people in 1981 that the policy of keeping exit doors in the nightclub locked on disco nights was “unsafe” and they should not have been locked.

5. #RTÉ SCANDAL: Media Minister Catherine Martin is set to confirm that an expansion of the terms of reference of the work of the forensic accountants investigating matters in RTÉ has been requested by the Expert Advisory Committee on Governance and Culture.