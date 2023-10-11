Advertisement

Wednesday 11 October 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIVEBLOG: Gaza’s only power has ran out of fuel, according to Palestine’s electricity authority. The Journal is bringing you the latest developments over on our liveblog here

2. #LEBANON: A group of families of Irish troops based in Lebanon have left their accomodation in a seaside town near where Hezbollah militants launched missiles into Israel. 

3. #MCVERRY: The chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Francis Doherty, has resigned from his role

4. #RTÉ: RTÉ’s chief financial officer Richard Collins has resigned from his position within the broadcaster.

5. #ARREST: One person was arrested and charged after gaining access to the Government Buildings campus on Budget Day.

Hayley Halpin
