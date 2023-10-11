At least 30 dead after Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes overnight, says Hamas official

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
AT LEAST 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said today.
Dozens of residential buildings, factories, mosques and shops were hit, the head of the government’s media office, Salama Marouf, told AFP.
The Israeli military confirmed it had hit several Hamas targets during the night.
It said fighter jets destroyed “advanced detection systems” that Hamas used to spot military aircraft.
They also hit 80 Hamas targets in the Beit Hanoun area of the northeastern Gaza Strip, including two bank branches used by the Islamist group to “fund terrorism” in the enclave, the military said.
Air strikes also hit a weapons storage facility, and an operational command centre used by the Islamic Jihad militant group, it added.
In an update yesterday, the United Nations said over 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, as heavy Israeli bombardments from the air, land and sea continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.
Fierce fighting has left thousands dead on both sides since Hamas launched a surprise assault on Saturday, spurring Israel’s reprisal bombing campaign.
“Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” said UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in an update yesterday, warning that “this number is expected to rise further”.
It said that around 3,000 people had been displaced “due to previous escalations”, prior to Saturday.
Gaza officials have reported 900 people killed since the air strikes began.
The bombing campaign has destroyed more than 1,000 housing units, and 560 have been so severely damaged they are uninhabitable, OCHA said, citing Palestinian authorities.
Among the displaced, nearly 175,500 people sought shelter in 88 schools run by the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, it said.
More than 14,500 others had fled to 12 government schools, while close to 74,000 were estimated to be staying with relatives and neighbours or seeking shelters in churches and other facilities.
The number of displaced people inside of Gaza “represents the highest number of people displaced since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014,” it said.
“Meeting basic needs is becoming increasingly challenging for those who have not been displaced,” OCHA warned.
Israel has imposed what it called a “complete siege” on the already blockaded Gaza Strip, cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity – a move that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned would worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.
Meanwhile, an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson said today that more than 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
This is an increase on the 1,000 previously reported.
“The death toll is a staggering 1,200 dead Israelis,” IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said in a video message, adding that “the overwhelming majority of them” were civilians.
Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with his EU counterparts at an emergency videoconference meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to discuss the ongoing violence.
Speaking after the meeting, Martin said he was “clear that continued development and humanitarian support to the Palestinian people is essential”.
On Monday, the European Commission launched a review of its development aid to the Palestinians.
Martin said: “I underlined that the review of the European Commission’s development cooperation funding needs to take place as rapidly as possible and in close coordination with Member States.
“I welcomed the confirmation that EU humanitarian aid to Palestinians will continue uninterrupted, for as long as needed.”
Martin added that during the meeting, he “reiterated our firm condemnation of Hamas’ repugnant attacks”.
He said he also “underlined the importance of principled and clear action by the EU, and emphasised the importance of moving towards de-escalation, and the need to protect civilians in line with international law”.
