EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEAL: The UK government is to replace the ‘green lane’ of goods travelling to Northern Ireland as part of its deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, which will see the return of the Stormont Assembly.

2. #CORK GAA: Cork’s largest stadium is set to be renamed “SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh” in a sponsorship deal with the supermarket brand – a step back from a previous proposal that drew significant backlash.

3. #RTÉ: RTÉ’s exit package for its former chief financial officer was “not considered and approved” by the broadcaster’s executive board, despite it being a requirement under the rules of its voluntary redundancy scheme.

4. #DECRIMINALISATION: A Bill that proposes to legalise the personal use of cannabis is “a tiny step” in the direction Ireland needs to go in relation to drugs policy, the Dáil has heard.

5. #RUGBY: Leinster lock Joe McCarthy and Munster winger Calvin Nash have both been included in the Ireland team to start against France in Friday’s Six Nations opener in Marseille.