1. #STARDUST: The jury in the Stardust inquests has reached a majority verdict, almost a year after the inquests began into the deaths of the 48 victims of the nightclub fire.

2. #HACKED: A police investigation has been launched after a charity that works with vulnerable children suffered a data breach in a ransomware attack.

3. #DEAL STRUCK: The Tara Mines in Co Meath will reopen as an agreement has been reached following talks at Workplace Relations Commission between management and unions.

4. #TROUBLES: Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill has said that the families of the 10 men who were killed by the Provisional IRA at Kingsmill in 1976 deserve “truth and justice”.

5. #ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the visiting British and German foreign ministers that Israel “will reserve the right to protect itself”.