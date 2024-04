THE TARA MINES in Co Meath will reopen as an agreement has been reached following talks at Workplace Relations Commission between management and unions.

There will be redundancies, but they will be on a voluntary basis.

“People will be returning and we’ve secured people’s core terms and conditions of employment,” said SIPTU representative Adrian Kane.

The union will release more details later today.

Justice Minister and Meath East TD Helen McEntee described it as “promising news”.

Swedish parent company Boliden announced the temporary closure of the facility last June, and closure took effect in July.

This resulted in around 650 workers being temporarily laid off.

Boliden said it made this decision due to “operational challenges” including a “decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices, and general cost inflation”.