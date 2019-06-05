The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TOUCHDOWN US President Donald Trump has landed in Ireland ahead of a two-night stay as part of a visit to Europe to mark the D-Day landings.

2. #IRELAND SOUTH The Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune have taken Ireland’s final MEP seats, almost two weeks since the European election.

3. #NO CHARGES The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that a garda who fatally shot the man who murdered student Jastine Valdez should not face charges.

4. #OIL LEAK The Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation after it emerged that up to one million litres of oil leaked under the streets of Dublin.

5. #GAYLE KILLILEA A US jury has ordered the estranged wife of bankrupt property developer Seán Dunne to make a multi-million euro award to a bankruptcy trustee.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.