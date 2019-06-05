34 mins ago

Daragh Brophy reports:

Here’s brief flashback while we’re all sitting around waiting for things to happen… So I was at that infamous early morning Shannon visit by Trump five years ago. Yes, the one with the red carpet and the harpists. This was in May 2014. Trump wasn’t a presidential candidate yet, although even at that stage he was hinting very heavily indeed that he intended to get in the race.

At the time, Trump was best known in this part of the world for things like The Apprentice, his beauty pageants and his countless self-promoting movie cameos. There was a high interest from local and national news outlets – and at the airport press conference ‘The Donald’ (as he tended to be known at the time) stuck around until we’d run out of questions to talk up his plans for Doonbeg, discuss his political ambitions and deal with queries on whether he’d be a friend to the ‘Vertigo angustior’ — the microscopic snail that had hampered the development plans of the golf resort’s previous owners.

Expect a very different set up today… There’s no formal press conference scheduled, but reporters will be shouting questions to the US President as he poses with the Taoiseach for an official photo-op before their meeting. Trump tends to like this sort of scenario – as he’s not necessarily expected to answer questions, but can choose to do so if he’s in the mood.

If you like you can read our article on that 2014 visit here. Here’s a sample: