The Taoiseach will welcome the US President on the tarmac later this afternoon – stay with us.
DONALD TRUMP CAN expect a decidedly mixed reception when he touches down at Shannon Airport late this afternoon.
The Taoiseach and other government officials will be on hand to welcome him, while nearby, environmental and anti-war groups are planning to stage protests.
Trump will head to his resort at Doonbeg later this evening, and will head to France for D-Day events tomorrow before overnighting once again at the Co Clare hotel on Thursday night.
We'll have updates for the rest of the day
Another view of Doonbeg, from the gardaí…
Our political correspondent Christina Finn is on one of the press buses heading to Shannon and will be airside for Trump's arrival later this afternoon
The latest on Trump's progress from CBS White House Correspondent Mark Knoller:
Daragh Brophy reports:
Here’s brief flashback while we’re all sitting around waiting for things to happen… So I was at that infamous early morning Shannon visit by Trump five years ago. Yes, the one with the red carpet and the harpists. This was in May 2014. Trump wasn’t a presidential candidate yet, although even at that stage he was hinting very heavily indeed that he intended to get in the race.
At the time, Trump was best known in this part of the world for things like The Apprentice, his beauty pageants and his countless self-promoting movie cameos. There was a high interest from local and national news outlets – and at the airport press conference ‘The Donald’ (as he tended to be known at the time) stuck around until we’d run out of questions to talk up his plans for Doonbeg, discuss his political ambitions and deal with queries on whether he’d be a friend to the ‘Vertigo angustior’ — the microscopic snail that had hampered the development plans of the golf resort’s previous owners.
Expect a very different set up today… There’s no formal press conference scheduled, but reporters will be shouting questions to the US President as he poses with the Taoiseach for an official photo-op before their meeting. Trump tends to like this sort of scenario – as he’s not necessarily expected to answer questions, but can choose to do so if he’s in the mood.
If you like you can read our article on that 2014 visit here. Here’s a sample:
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
The 67-year-old billionaire — best known in recent years for his role as host of The Apprentice, and his ‘birther’ campaign against Barack Obama — caused a stir among tourists and workers at the airport, as his customised 757 swept in from the west shortly before 8am.
He was greeted at the end of the red-carpet by Finance Minister Michael Noonan, County Clare Mayor Joe Arkins, various local dignitaries, and a freezing three-piece of musicians — who sang, fiddled and played the harp as Trump stepped down to the tarmac alongside his two sons, Ed and Donald Jnr, and daughter Ivanka.
While today is all about official business, Trump will no doubt be looking forward to his golf game on Friday at his Doonbeg resort.
There has been tight security around the golf club, as this photo shows. No pressure there on the lads out playing a round at all.
Trump has already had a busy morning ahead of his trip to Ireland.
He’s been chatting to his mate Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, where he denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty” in an interview, but said she was “nasty to me”.
Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'?
He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'.
He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv
You can read more about the interview here.
Trump has spent the last three days in England, where he attended a state banquet with the royal family at Buckingham Palace, a dinner at the US ambassador’s residence and talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Earlier he joined other world leaders in Portsmouth for the official event to commemorate 75 years since the D-Day landings.
His itinerary for his Irish visit – which is a private visit – will be much less busy and will not involve the pomp and circumstance of the official State visit to England.
You’ll find out all you need to know about the day ahead here.
It’s been over two years since Enda Kenny extended an invite to Donald Trump to visit Ireland, and today, the US president will touch down in Shannon Airport where he will be greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
You might remember the fanfare at the airport when he visited last time around – there were harpists and singers to boot, but not today. A government source was asked if there would be such ceol agus craic on the red carpet today. “Absolutely not” they replied, and no Irish wolf hounds either, they added.
The plan for today is after Trump is welcomed on the Shannon tarmac (at around 4.30pm), there will be a photo op, and journalists (including us here at TheJournal.ie) will attempt to shout a few questions to the US president. The Taoiseach will then convene a meeting with Trump, where items on the agenda include Brexit, Irish-Americans in the US, and also the E3-Visa issue.
Similar to what happens in the White House for St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach may well give a press conference to the media after the meeting.
Then its off to Doonbeg for the Trumps, where they will spend the night.
Myself, Christina Finn and Daragh Brophy will be bringing you all the updates from Co Clare – from the official business, Doonbeg reaction to their guests, to the protests taking place later this evening.
