The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #FAI: Former FAI CEO John Delaney has refused to answer questions from the Oireachtas Sports Committee on the issue of his €100,000 loan to the Association.

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of other EU states are in Brussels this afternoon for an emergency Brexit summit. You can catch live updates here.

3. #BLACKHOLE: The first ever image of a black hole, showing the event horizon, has been released.

4. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has apologised after it refused a prominent Arab Spring activist permission to board a flight in Berlin this morning.

5. #TANK: The owners of an owl, which has gone missing from its home in Co Kildare, are appealing to the public to help locating it.