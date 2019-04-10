Have you seen Tank? Owners appeal for help finding owl missing from home since Friday

THE OWNERS OF an owl, which has gone missing from its home in Co Kildare, are appealing to the public to help locating it.

Tank, the hand-reared owl, escaped from her enclosure last Friday night while being fed by one of the owners, Darren Jackson.

The owl became frightened when a cat jumped onto the wall of the garden. She flew over to the wall herself before flying into a row of nearby trees.

“We searched the field beside our house for a while but she was kind of gone in the opposite direction,” the other owner, Lezley De Loughry told RTÉ Radio One’s News at One.

De Loughry urged people not to try to pick Tank up if they find her because she might become frightened.

Tank has very strong talons De Loughry said, adding that the owl doesn’t eat or hunt animals.

Tank the owl Source: Lezley de Loughry

She said that Tank is used to humans but she would get scared around strangers. She said if someone tried to pick Tank up she would “get scared and she would flap”.

“Her wings themselves would give you a good slap across the head,” she said.

She’s definitely not going to be swooping out of the sky picking up children or deers or anything like that.

De Loughry added that Tank has gotten out of her enclosure before, but had never gone very far.

Since Friday, there has been a number of sightings of Tank. However, she has yet to be caught.

Anyone who spots the owl is asked to contact the National Parks and Wildlife Service, a local vet or local gardaí.