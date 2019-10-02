The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TORIES British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the Conservative Party conference that there will be no checks on or near the Irish border after Brexit.



2. #LORENZO A status orange wind warning has been issued for six counties as Storm Lorenzo makes its way towards Ireland.

3. #TERRORISM The Islamic State views Ireland as somewhere to fundraise rather than target with a terrorist attack, according to a new EU project report.

4. #DUCHESS The Mail on Sunday newspaper has said it plans to defend the legal action taken against it by Meghan Markle over the alleged unlawful publication of a private letter to her father.

5. #ONLINE There has been an increase in the number of children sharing nude or sexually explicit photographs of themselves on social media, a committee has heard.