Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

887
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA Israel and Hamas have announced a deal allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of conflict. 

2. #TRIPLE LOCK Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced that government plans to bring forward legislation to get rid of the triple lock for Irish military involvement in operations abroad.

3. #ALCOHOL The proportion of people who have consumed alcohol in the last twelve months has decreased by five percent in the last five years, the Healthy Ireland Survey has found.

4. #RETIREMENT The cost of keeping the pension age at 66 is a price most workers are prepared to pay, the Taoiseach has insisted.

5. #HEALTH BUDGET The head of the HSE has said that next year will be “exceptionally challenging” for the health service financially as government funding falls short.

The Journal is now on TikTok – press the button below to follow us.

Follow us on TikTok

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags