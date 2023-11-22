EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA Israel and Hamas have announced a deal allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of conflict.

2. #TRIPLE LOCK Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced that government plans to bring forward legislation to get rid of the triple lock for Irish military involvement in operations abroad.

Advertisement

3. #ALCOHOL The proportion of people who have consumed alcohol in the last twelve months has decreased by five percent in the last five years, the Healthy Ireland Survey has found.

4. #RETIREMENT The cost of keeping the pension age at 66 is a price most workers are prepared to pay, the Taoiseach has insisted.

5. #HEALTH BUDGET The head of the HSE has said that next year will be “exceptionally challenging” for the health service financially as government funding falls short.

The Journal is now on TikTok – press the button below to follow us.