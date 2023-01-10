Over 70% of workers have gotten Covid-19 booster, latest data shows

THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office’s (CSO) latest series of Covid-19 vaccination data shows that 85% of all employees were vaccinated, while 74% had received a vaccine and at least one booster.

61% of people in employment had their first booster while another 13% of people had Booster 2, although second and third boosters haven’t been made available to the entire population for long.

The proportion of children aged 5 to 11 who had a Covid vaccine ranged from a low of 4% in Donegal’s Buncrana and Carndonagh areas to a high of 55% in Stillorgan, Dublin.

The rates for Booster 1 ranged from 36% in Buncrana to 75% in Rathfarnham-Templogue.

Commenting on the data, statistician for the CSO, Steven Conroy said: ”This bulletin is based on COVID-19 Vaccinations and Booster 1, 2 and 3 programmes that were given up to 30 November 2022. Note that only certain groups of people were offered Booster 2 and 3.”

“The Local Electoral Area’s (LEAs) with the lowest Booster 2 rates were all in Dublin: Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, and North Inner-City Dublin. The LEAs with the lowest Booster 3 rates were Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Ongar, Tallaght South and North Inner-City Dublin in November 2022.”

“This may partly be due to the population structure of these LEAs as they tend to have a younger population than other LEAs,” he said.

Booster 3 rates ranged from 1% in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart to a high of 12% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.

Booster 3 was available only to people aged 65 years and older or for those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system. The Booster 3 vaccination programme began in October 2022.

Advertisement

The report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE system to provide insight on employment status of records of vaccination from the HSE Vaccine Information System.

Nearly all employees (98%) in the Human Health & Social Work sector had received a booster, with 75% having received Booster 1 and a further 23% had received Booster 2 as well.

In the Education sector, 97% of employees had received a booster, 77% had received Booster 1 and 20% had Booster 2 also.

The Accommodation & Food Services sector had the lowest rate of booster vaccines, with just 50% of employees having received a booster, 45% had received Booster 1 and 5% had further boosters.

Data also appears to show that non-Irish nationals living here are less likely to be vaccinated and boostered, although it’s possible they were vaccinated outside of the state.

Central Statistics Office Central Statistics Office

An analysis by nationality shows that just under half (48%) of employees from the 13 countries who joined the EU since 2004 (EU15-27) had completed their primary course of vaccines, compared with 92% of Irish employees.

Almost nine in ten (89%) Irish employees had received a booster, 72% had received Booster 1 with 17% also receiving further Boosters.

Over three-quarters (77%) of UK employees here had received a booster, 59% had received Booster 1 and 18% had further Boosters.

Only around two in ten (22%) EU15-27 employees had received Booster 1.