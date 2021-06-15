Home care services company announces 750 new jobs in nationwide expansion

John Florence, CEO, Irish HomeCare; and Gillian Roddy, Director of National Operations, Irish HomeCare at the announcement of the new jobs.

MONAGHAN COMPANY IRISH Homecare are set to create 750 jobs as part of a major national recruitment campaign.

In a statement the company is to double its workforce in Ireland following a demand surge.

Irish HomeCare, headquartered in Co. Monaghan currently employs 750 people and provides care and support services to enable people to live at home.

The firm has said that 700 of the jobs are flexible carer roles, with training provided to successful candidates.

The remaining 50 roles are full time positions which include nurses, tutors, operational managers and supervisors, and other administrative and support staff.

The care positions are being recruited across 24 counties with most being recruited in the east of the country, with 370 available in Leinster where the demand is greatest.

The recruitment is then spread across the country with 130 posts available in Munster, 110 in Connaught and 90 in Ulster.

There will also be a new South Dublin base in Park West for the company.

John Florence, Chief Executive Officer, Irish HomeCare, said there has been a huge increase in demand for their services in recent months.

“We have experienced a significant surge in demand for our services across the country and are delighted to be adding 750 new roles so that we can continue to provide the highest standards of care to vulnerable people in our society,” he said.

“Home has proven to be the safest place for care delivery throughout the pandemic and this has contributed significantly to the demand that we have experienced recently.

“We are pleased to be able to expand our services as part of a home-first approach to care and contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery as a consequence,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, hailed the expansion in the Irish company.

“This is an incredible expansion from Irish HomeCare which will see 750 new care jobs created, doubling the company’s workforce.

“These are jobs doing essential work for those that need it most, in communities all across the country. I wish Irish HomeCare the very best of luck with this expansion, as it continues to provide this vital service,” he said.