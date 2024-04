GOOD MORNING.

Norma Foley in the firing line

1. A teacher in Waterford who spend four years working in Dubai has said he was sickened to his stomach after opening his first pay cheque when returning to Ireland.

Richard Cosgrave, a chemistry teacher, has not had his four-years experience included in his assessment by the Department of Education – leading to him earning €5,000 less per year when compared to other teachers, who qualified at the same time but remained in Ireland.

In this morning’s lead story, Eoghan Dalton writes how many of teachers who emigrate for a better standard of income elsewhere are impacted by this rule which the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland has highlighted at its annual congress this year.

‘This is inconsolable’

2. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the deaths of 196 people working to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza is “inconsolable”, after seven World Central Kitchen volunteers were killed yesterday.

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces has said that a strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza was a “grave mistake”, after their deaths prompted international outrage.

The World Central Kitchen organisation called the strike a “targeted attack” and said its team had been coordinating its movements with the Israeli forces.

At least seven people killed after earthquake in Taiwan

3. Search efforts are ongoing as at least seven people were killed and hundreds-of-thousands were left without power after Taiwan experienced it’s most powerful earthquake in recent history.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island nation at around 8am (12am Irish time) on Wednesday morning. Officials said the quake was the strongest to shake the island in decades, and warned of more tremors in the days ahead.

GMT+Moon

4. The United States has directed Nasa to create a unified time standard for the Moon and other celestial bodies as governments and private companies increasingly compete in space.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has instructed the space agency to make a plan by the end of 2026 for a standard it is calling Coordinated Lunar Time.

World Central Kitchen names workers killed in Gaza

5. The World Central Kitchen named the people who were working with the organisation that were killed after Israel attacked a convoy they were travelling in after delivering food aid around Gaza.

Those who were killed included: Palestinian Saifeddine Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25; Australian Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, 43; Pole Damian Sobol, 35; American-Canadian Jacob Flickinger, 33; and Brits John Chapman, 57, James (Jim) Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.

You’ve got (spam) mail

6. Sarah Geraghty, Head of Careers at the Communications Clinic, writes in our Voices section that spam and annoying emails has become one of the firm’s top two most commonly reported frustrations.

‘Pharma, engineering, legal, the civil service. You name it, every sector is under siege from a communication that was invented to make our work lives more, not less, productive,’ Geraghty writes.

Everyday I’m shufflin’

7. Simon Coveney stepped aside from Cabinet yesterday, while Simon Harris will seek Dáil approval next week to become the next Taoiseach.

Once he is sitting in the top seat, Harris’ first job will be picking his top team. It is known that he only wants ministers serving in Cabinet that will seek a re-election. Christina Finn of our political staff writes who might be tapped to fill those roles.

‘Disturbing attack’ on journalists

8. Attacks on journalists and photographers with petrol bombs at an Easter parade in Derry on Mondays have been branded “disturbing”, as police launch an investigation into the incident.

The Journal spoke to reporters and photographers who were at the event.