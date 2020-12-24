The 8 at 8: Christmas Eve

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. BREXIT: The UK and the European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit trade deal.

2. CORK: An 80-year-old man has died after his car was found crashed in a ditch in west Cork.

3. #WEATHER: Met Eireann were criticised by members of the public over their lack of Northern Irish coverage.

4. #POLITICS: Labour leader Alan Kelly says Sinn Féin ‘isn’t a left party’.

5. #COVID-19: The latest figures show that there has been an additional 938 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

6. #US POLITICS: US President Donalad Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

7. #MENTAL HEALTH: It can be a tough time for people, particularly this year, so here’s how to care for your mental health during the festive period.

8. #SPORT: Former Wexford goalkeeping coach Noel Considine speaks to The42 about his horrific journey to conquering alcoholism.