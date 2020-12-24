The 8 at 8: Christmas Eve

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. BREXIT: The UK and the European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit trade deal.
2. CORK: An 80-year-old man has died after his car was found crashed in a ditch in west Cork.
3. #WEATHER: Met Eireann were criticised by members of the public over their lack of Northern Irish coverage.
4. #POLITICS: Labour leader Alan Kelly says Sinn Féin ‘isn’t a left party’.
5. #COVID-19: The latest figures show that there has been an additional 938 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #US POLITICS: US President Donalad Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
7. #MENTAL HEALTH: It can be a tough time for people, particularly this year, so here’s how to care for your mental health during the festive period.
8. #SPORT: Former Wexford goalkeeping coach Noel Considine speaks to The42 about his horrific journey to conquering alcoholism.
COMMENTS