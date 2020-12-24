#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 24 December 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Christmas Eve

Here’s what’s making the headlines this morning.

By Christina Finn Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
38 minutes ago 1,776 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310346
Image: Shutterstock/Tetiana_Didenko
Image: Shutterstock/Tetiana_Didenko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. BREXIT: The UK and the European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit trade deal.

2. CORK: An 80-year-old man has died after his car was found crashed in a ditch in west Cork.

3. #WEATHER: Met Eireann were criticised by members of the public over their lack of Northern Irish coverage.

4. #POLITICS: Labour leader Alan Kelly says Sinn Féin ‘isn’t a left party’.

5. #COVID-19: The latest figures show that there has been an additional 938 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #US POLITICS: US President Donalad Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

7. #MENTAL HEALTH: It can be a tough time for people, particularly this year, so here’s how to care for your mental health during the festive period.

8. #SPORT: Former Wexford goalkeeping coach Noel Considine speaks to The42 about his horrific journey to conquering alcoholism.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie