Thursday 28 November, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 7:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/gourmetphotography
Image: Shutterstock/gourmetphotography

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OFF THE RADAR: Power failures, overheating and positioning problems were among the reasons behind long-term outages at the Shannon Airport Rainfall Radar throughout 2019.

2. #HONG KONG: China has threatened to retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, just as the world’s top two economies edge towards a trade truce. 

3. #PRINTER-GATE: A delegation of politicians from the Dáil financial watchdog are due to pay a visit to the new printer in the Oireachtas which was found to be too big to install in the building. 

4. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The overall coverage by Irish media of climate change is low by European standards and generally reported in terms of politics and personalities, a new study has found.

5. #CENSORSHIP: Chinese-owned app TikTok has admitted it briefly removed a viral video that condemned Beijing’s crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang and apologised to the US teen who posted the clip.

6. #CROAGH: A man in his 40s has died after a fatal crash between two cars that took place yesterday evening on the N21 in Limerick. 

7. #CORPORATION TAX: Almost one in every euro collected by the government in tax comes from corporation tax and the reliance on using corporate tax receipts to plug spending overruns is putting the public finances at risk, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned. 

8. #UK ELECTION: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to secure a comfortable majority in the upcoming UK general election, according to a polling model that accurately predicted the 2017 election outcome. 

